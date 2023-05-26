StockNews.com Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Sell

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.