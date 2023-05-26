StockNews.com Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE:TS opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tenaris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

