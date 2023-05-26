StockNews.com Downgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.
NYSE:TS opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
