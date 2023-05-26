Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CASH opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.