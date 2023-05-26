Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $414.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

