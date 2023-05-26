Penumbra’s (PEN) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.33.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $304.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.74 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

