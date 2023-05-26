SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on S. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.16.

NYSE S opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,566.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,685.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 7.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

