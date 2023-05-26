City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

About City Office REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 165.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.