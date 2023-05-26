City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $14.24.
Institutional Trading of City Office REIT
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
