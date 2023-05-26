Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

