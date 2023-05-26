StockNews.com Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $774.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.81.
Insider Activity
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.