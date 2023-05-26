StockNews.com Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $774.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 13,324 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $355,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

Further Reading

