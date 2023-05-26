Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $25.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,000 shares of company stock worth $7,418,570 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,743,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

