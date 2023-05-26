Contrasting Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Hemp and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A comScore $374.02 million 0.23 -$66.56 million ($0.87) -1.07

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% comScore -17.64% -15.89% -4.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Generation Hemp and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 195.70%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

comScore beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp



Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About comScore



comScore, Inc. is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

