Foot Locker, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Foot Locker by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,736,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.