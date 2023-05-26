Sempra Energy Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.49 Per Share (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $9.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.55. The consensus estimate for Sempra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $10.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

