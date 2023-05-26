Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -260.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

