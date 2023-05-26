SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $271.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.