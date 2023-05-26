SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,300,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.