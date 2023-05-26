Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for McKesson Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $26.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.05 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $395.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

