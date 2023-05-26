Assura’s (AGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Assura Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 48.06 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.93.

Assura Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

