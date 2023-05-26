Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 57 ($0.71) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGR. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 48.06 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,201.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

