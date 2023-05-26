Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $335.27 Average PT from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $259.56 on Tuesday. Waters has a 12-month low of $252.18 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.09 and a 200-day moving average of $318.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.
