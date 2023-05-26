Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $358.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.26. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.