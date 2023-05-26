Credit Suisse Group Increases ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 225

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNVVY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.79) in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.25.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

ConvaTec Group Increases Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1396 dividend. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

