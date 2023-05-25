Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 694.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 497,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,395,000 after buying an additional 435,025 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 399,696 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $155.35 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $148.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.