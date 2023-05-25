V.F. Co. (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 20th

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of VFC opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,224.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Bank of America reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

