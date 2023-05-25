CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $482,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after purchasing an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 663,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 290,566 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,724,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.0 %

PWR opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.