Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 753,384 shares worth $30,574,577. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

