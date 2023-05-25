Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $188.66 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $188,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

JNJ stock opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.