Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,886,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,454,000 after purchasing an additional 265,547 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Fortive Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

