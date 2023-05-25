Argent Trust Co Has $581,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $262.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

