Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,676,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $13,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.30 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

