Aviva PLC Sells 246 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ZG opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.