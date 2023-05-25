STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of STERIS worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after buying an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,542,000 after buying an additional 94,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.69. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.