Aviva PLC Sells 86,665 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 86,665 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a PE ratio of 470.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

