Argent Trust Co Has $496,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.54 and its 200 day moving average is $318.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
