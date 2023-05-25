Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

DLR opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

