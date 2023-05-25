CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Shares of ENPH opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

