Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.