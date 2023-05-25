Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after buying an additional 700,298 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 215,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

