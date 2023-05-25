Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $148,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $212.33 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.