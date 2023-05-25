DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

