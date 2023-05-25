Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 69,651 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $170,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.86 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

