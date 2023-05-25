Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE MDT opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Medtronic by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,836,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,471,000 after buying an additional 1,384,136 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $54,471,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
