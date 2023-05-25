Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,253 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,253 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

