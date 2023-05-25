Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $367,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ross Stores by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

