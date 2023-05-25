Argent Trust Co Has $467,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 247,064 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 407,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,675,000 after purchasing an additional 204,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.