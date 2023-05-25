Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 127,204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,023 shares of company stock worth $13,943,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.14.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.