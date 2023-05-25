Aviva PLC Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,610 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

KHC stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

