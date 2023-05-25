Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.