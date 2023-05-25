Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $25,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Argus decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

