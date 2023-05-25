Argent Trust Co Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

