Aviva PLC Acquires 57,972 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

